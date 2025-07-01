Interior Ministry has reduced passport delay — Minister

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service has successfully reduced the waiting time for passport processing.

Tunji-Ojo made this known on Monday in Abuja during a major stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on recent innovations introduced by the NIS.

The Minister said that the reduced waiting period was a result of the ongoing automation of the passport application system.

This, he said, enabled applicants to upload documents themselves while eliminating bureaucratic delays and improving operational integrity.

He said: “As long as there is no query with your data or background, you will get your passport within two to three weeks, which is fast by any standards.

“We started with the automation of our passport application system where people upload documents themselves, which has saved the ministry almost N1 billion annually.

“This also gives us time to verify the documents ahead of time.

“This improves the integrity of our system.

“We have cured the madness of scarcity of passports.”

Tunji-Ojo also highlighted the challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora regarding passport renewals, adding that new technology now enabled swift processing from the comfort of their homes.

He said: “We realised that our people in the diaspora spend months looking for appointments to renew their passports, spending money they don’t have.

“That is not right.

“We introduced a system where passport renewal is easy.

“Today, if you want to renew, within 10 minutes in the comfort of your home, you can renew your passport.

“Your phone is an immigration office.”

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, emphasised the critical role of the workshop in ensuring a shared understanding of the reforms.

Ajani said that the engagement was critical for sharing policy illumination and ensuring shared understanding of the operational shift of immigration in Nigeria.

She said that the global landscape of migration was evolving.

She said: “In response, the Nigerian Immigration Service under the minister’s leadership has undertaken serious and bold transformative reforms.

“This workshop will highlight those innovations which include the upgraded e-visa and e-CERPAC platform, Nigerian certified immigration agent framework.

“Others are mandatory expatriate comprehensive insurance policy, and deployment of e-gate at major points of entry.

“These are all designed to modernise our migration architecture, enhance compliance and improve service delivery. Your role in this workshop is indispensable.”

Also Read

Earlier, the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, had said that the event represented more than just the unveiling of documents.

Nandap said it marked a reflection of the collective effort to reposition the immigration service and all institutions committed to operational excellence.

This, she said, included national security and facilitation of legitimate migration in line with international practices.

She said: “The guide to ‘Nigerian Immigration Processes 2025’ captures the comprehensive reforms undertaken to enhance transparency.

“It also simplifies access to immigration services and fosters confidence amongst migrants, investors and the general public.”

The NIS CG added that the workshop was designed to ensure seamless transition to the updated processes the NIS is embarking on.

Post Views: 15