Interfaith: Nigerian Church honours Muslim woman for humanitarian contribution

The General Overseer of the Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, Pastor Yohanna Buru, has expressed the church’s commitment to recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to humanity and the nation’s development.

During an event Monday in Kaduna, Pastor Buru extended his gratitude and admiration to Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani for her remarkable efforts in promoting peace and inter-religious tolerance within the state.

He said Tijjani had worked tirelessly to aid victims of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and ethno-religious political crises.

According to Buru, “over the past decade, Hajiya Tijjani has been generously providing clothing and food to hundreds of Christian widows and orphans during Christmas and New Year celebrations across various churches.

“She annually distributes over 50 Christmas trees to Christians aimed at fostering peace and harmony in northern Nigeria.

Pastor Buru highlighted Hajiya Tijjani’s pivotal role in encouraging women to participate in peace-building efforts and promoting forgiveness and tolerance among members of different faith-based organisations in the country.

He said the recognition of Tijjani followed her unwavering dedication to serving humanity.

Hajiya Tijjani also positively impacts the lives of many internally-displaced persons, including prison inmates, through the distribution of educational materials to students in camps and prisons.

Accepting the honour, Hajiya Tijjani, who serves as the National President of the Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children in Nigeria and is a peace ambassador, expressed her gratitude, noting that the award marked the first time she had received such recognition from a church.

She reflected on her 10 years of assisting women and children in IDP camps through various humanitarian initiatives and emphasised the importance of this award, as it signifies appreciation for her multifaceted services to humanity.

She also called on affluent individuals to extend their assistance to the less fortunate, especially during times of hardship.