Inter v Barca: Football fit give person BP — Davido

Nigeria’s Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the outcome of the semifinal clash between Inter Milan FC and Barcelona FC in the Champions League, saying: “Football fit give person BP (Blood pressure).

Davido spoke against the backdrop of the loss of Barcelona FC to Inter Milan in the very competitive semifinal clash of the CL that evoked emotions.

He also recalled that Manchester United lost a crucial match at Old Trafford to which he was invited by Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said the loss of the match resulted in the cancellation of the party Ronaldo had planned after the party he believed Manchester would win.

He said it also made him not to forgive the captain of the team, Harry Maguire.

Davido said: “Football ehn fit give person BP…

“I remember when CR7 personally invite me come watch match for Old trafford then couple years ago…

“He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc….

“Nah so dem go lose match…

“BABA VEX GO HOUSE.. since that day I still never forgive Maguire.”

