The joint security task force at Zuba-Dei-Dei in Abuja on Friday intercepted two articulated vehicles conveying 189 men for violating interstate travel ban.

The violators, who claimed to be coming from Katsina State through Kaduna and Niger States, said they are heading to Edo State for farming business.

The Area Commander of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Yakubu Mohammed, said the vehicles were intercepted few minutes before 7am at Zuba.

Mohammed said his team had earlier detoured another four mini-buses carrying passengers heading towards the south to Kaduna-Kano axis of the highway.

The combined security team is made up of the Army, the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Directorate of Road Traffic Services (VIO).

The vehicles that conveyed them to Zuba were also carrying fairly used motorcycles, mostly used for commercial transportation in most parts of the country.

One of the violators, Bilyaminu Yahaya, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was travelling to look for his livelihood.

Yahaya said: “I am coming from Katsina State going to Benin to do farm work.

“On our way coming, the security in Abuja stopped us because they said we are not supposed to pass.

“If I stay at home, what am I going to eat?

“I am pleading that they should allow me pass so that I can go and do my work so that I can survive and feed my family.”

Another passenger, Mustapha Ibrahim, said: “I started my journey from Katsina yesterday (Thursday).

“Nobody stopped me on the way.

“I am going to Benin to do farming.

“We heard from the social media that the ban had been eased, that is why we are going to find what we will eat.

“I am pleading in the name of Allah they should help us to proceed because this is the time of Ramadan (fasting)”

