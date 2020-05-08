Inter Milan is interested in Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

The defender has been linked with a few teams this summer, and Antonio Conte has always been keen on the Austrian.

The left back is one of the more versatile defenders in Europe.

He’s put in solid rotations at full back, center back and midfield.

Conte reportedly tried to sign Alaba while he was at Chelsea.

Alaba’s contract is set to end at the end of next season, and a ton of European teams are probably going to inquire about him.

It’ll be interesting to see how the negotiations between Bayern and Alaba play out of the rest of the year.