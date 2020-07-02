Inter have made a very big offer for highly rated Lille forward Victor Osimhen according to a report from French news outlet Le10Sport.com.

The young Nigerian attacker had a superb season with the French outfit and as a result he has drawn links to a whole array of clubs and appears destined to depart in the coming months.

The report does not specify the details of the offer Inter have submitted but does state that Inter’s fellow Serie A side Napoli are also interested in signing Osimhen.

Reports claimed Napoli made an offer of €105 million for both Osimhen and Gabriel but Osimhen must agree to the move.

Osimhen and his representatives are currently in Naples and it is understood that he is very interested in the Napoli project.