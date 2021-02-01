Coppa Italia is back on Tuesday with a semi-final tie between rivals Inter Milan and Juventus Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will have to do without Paulo Dybala, while on Inter side, both Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez will be eager to come out on top.

The match will air live in HD on StarTimes World Football channel at 8:45pm.

Both clubs have emerged victorious against the other at the semi-final stage twice, with Inter winning the last two encounters (in 2003/4 and 2015/16) on penalties – even overcoming a 3-0 defeat from the first leg in 2016.

Juventus are the record-holders in the competition, having won 13 times, while Inter have held the trophy aloft seven times.

Pirlo can also count on striker Ronaldo, who already has cup winners’ medals from England and Spain hanging in his trophy cabinet and is now looking towards adding an Italian one to his collection.

Napoli, who beat Juventus in last year’s final, are meanwhile hoping to stay on track for a seventh title.

They are at home to Atalanta in their first leg match on Wednesday at 8:45pm

In Spain, Copa del Rey quarter-finals will air live on StarTimes’ Sports Life channel from February 2 to 4.

Barcelona are facing Granada in Andalucía on Wednesday at 9pm.

Sevilla and Villarreal are also away against Almeria and Levante on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The last game will see Spanish Super Cup winners Athletic Bilbao taking on Real Betis.

