Inter Milan sign 33-year-old Mkhitaryan

Inter Milan on Saturday signed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Italian football club said.

“The 33-year-old midfielder joins the Nerazzurri after his spell at Roma,” Inter said in a statement.

The club did not disclose details of Mkhitaryan’s contract.

“Very happy to join such a great club! Will do my best and give my all to help the team achieve our goals,” the winger said on Twitter.

Mkhitaryan is Inter’s first Armenian player. He has also played for Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, English clubs Manchester United and Arsenal, and Italy’s Roma.

He won the 2017 UEFA Europa League with Manchester United, and was a Roma midfielder when the Italian team claimed the first-ever UEFA Conference League title in May.

The Armenian international, who mainly plays as an attacking midfielder, scored 29 goals and made 28 assists in 117 appearances for Roma.

With 95 international caps, he has scored 32 goals for Armenia.