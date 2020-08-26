Antonio Conte will stay on as coach at Italian Serie A club side Inter Milan next season, ending speculation they may part company following last week’s Europa League final defeat.

Conte’s occasional angry outbursts saw him clash with the club’s senior executives during his first season in charge, when Inter Milan finished second to Juventus in Serie A.

They went on to lose 2-3 to Sevilla in the Europa League final on Friday.

“The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today (Tuesday), focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club’s project,” Inter Milan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old ex-Italy coach joined Inter Milan after winning three Serie A titles with Juve and the Premier League with Chelsea.

Reuters/NAN.