Inter have joined AC Milan and Liverpool in the race to sign Lille star Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Nigerian, dubbed the new Rashidi Yekini, is linked to Milan as they seek to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a young forward with high potential.

The Nigeria international is also linked with Liverpool, and reports on Tuesday claimed that they have begun talks with his representatives over a switch to Anfield, but that the Ligue 1 club want €60 million for the lad.

According to il Corriere dello Sport on Wednesday, Inter have become the latest team to show an interest in signing Osimhen.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a number of strikers, including the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dries Mertens and Olivier Giroud, amid doubts over the future of Lautaro Martinez, but it seems a new name is now in their viewfinder.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals and added five assists in 27 games this season for the Ligue 1 side.