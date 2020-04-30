Inter is keen to make Victor Moses loan switch from Chelsea permanent but are refusing to match the Premier League side’s €12 million (£10.4 million) demand, claimed Calciomercato.

Antonio Conte reunited with the Chelsea outcast in January on an initial six-month loan deal with a view to making the transfer full-time in the summer.

Moses was a surprise package during Conte’s time as Chelsea manager and the Nigeria international has settled in well during his short time at Inter.

The 29-year-old has only started one league game for Inter since his arrival but he has no future at Chelsea and Conte is keen on a permanent deal.

However, as clubs anticipate the financial cost of the coronavirus pandemic Inter are hopeful of being able to secure Moses’ future for less than the €12 million asking price previously set by Chelsea.

After starting 55 league matches over two seasons under Conte, Moses has only started 15 league games in the two years since his departure.

—