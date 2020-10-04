Inter Milan is in contact with Chelsea over the signing of former Nigeria international Victor Moses before the close of the summer transfer window on October 5.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has entered the final nine months of his contract with the Blues, whom he joined from Wigan Athletic in August 2012, and is not in the plans of manager Frank Lampard for the 2020-21 season.

Moses enjoyed a loan spell at Inter Milan in the second half of last season, making 20 appearances in all competitions and helping them reach the final of the Europa League and finish second in the Serie A.

Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte considers the Nigerian a loyal player who can easily adapt to his style of play and wants him back at the club.

The versatile winger has failed to establish himself in Chelsea’s first team squad since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, with the two exceptions being his debut season and the two years Conte was in charge.

Moses provided five assists for Inter Milan during his loan spell and logged 739 minutes.