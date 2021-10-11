Intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv

With Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” season over, viewers can look forward to more reality TV programming this October with the return of Gulder Ultimate Search

Gulder Ultimate Search “The Age of Craftsmanship” premieres Saturday, 16 October on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) at 8pm. Viewers and fans can also look forward to the weekly episode recaps and a special commentary show, ‘Jungle Diaries’

The show, organized by Nigerian Breweries Plc, is back for a more adventurous and thrilling season with 18 contestants vying for the ultimate prize. The stakes are higher and fans can look forward to what can only be an eventful season.

DStv customers can also live stream the reality TV adventure on the DStv app, which is free to download from the Google Play and App stores.

Sign up for DStv or GOtv today by visiting www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.comto stay connected. Customers can also make use of the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for self-service options or select the Auto-Renewal option for non-stop entertainment with no interruptions.

Follow the conversations online with the hashtag #GulderUltimateSearch or visit www.gulderultimatesearch.ng