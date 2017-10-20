Intels Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant with operations in Onne in Rivers State, Warri in Delta State and Lagos, has apologised to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority over the spat that led to the termination of the Pilotage Agency Agreement between it and NPA.

The company revealed its position in an interview granted THISDAY newspaper by its founder and majority shareholder, Gabriele Volpi.

Volpi an Italian and Nigerian, told THISDAY he was not involved in the negotiations between Intels and NPA that went sour.

He said Intels was now set to undertake a reconciliation process with the NPA and transfer all the revenue collected from the boats monitoring and supervision services in the Nigerian maritime waters to the Treasury Single Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria in compliance with the policy of the Federal Government.

He told THISDAY: “We want to apologise to the Federal Government and NPA over this disagreement with Intels.

“I was not personally involved in the negotiations with NPA, but we apologise for what has happened.

“We intend to comply with the directive of government and transfer all the revenue to the TSA because we are a law-abiding company.

“We are committed to co-operating with the government and NPA in the development of Nigeria’s maritime sector and this includes the Badagry deep seaport.

“The Badagry deep seaport is a massive undertaking which will cost billions of dollars and will be the biggest in Africa and would turn Nigeria into a regional hub for ships bringing goods to the continent.

“It will also help to move a lot of shipping activities at the Apapa and Tin-can Island ports and help to decongest Apapa, so we are serious about our investments in Nigeria.”