Intelligence Report: Police restrict night-time movement in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has imposed movement restrictions from 12am to 5am on the state, starting from Friday, based on an intelligence report.

The information was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Buhari Abdullahi, to newsmen on Thursday.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police stated that the restrictions were a response to intelligence reports indicating threats to public safety and security.

“Intelligence reports inundating the Police Command in Gombe State point to rising threats to the safety and security of citizens in the state,” Abdullahi said.

He added that the Command was determined to curb these threats, adding that as a result, movement restrictions between 12am and 5am would take effect from February 7.

The spokesperson emphasised that the police prioritised citizens’ safety.

He urged the public to cooperate in ensuring that the state remained a safe and secure place to live.

Abdullahi also advised parents and guardians to caution their wards.

He warned that the police would not tolerate any attempts to violate the restrictions.

