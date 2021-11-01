Intellectual Property Institute to hold innovation awards, induction ceremony

The Intellectual Property Institute, Nigeria, is set to hold its Innovation Awards and Induction Ceremony in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The IP Institute’s Admin Manager, Femi Sedemogun told the newsmen that the event would hold on the 2nd December, 2021.

He said the Innovation Awards was designed to recognize and promote innovation in the public and private sectors.

According to him, “The Institute will also confer select persons with the rank of Fellow of the Intellectual Property Institute (FIPI)”

“The rank of Fellow is awarded to distinguished Nigerians who have made significant contributions to the growth, development and promotion of Intellectual Property, innovation and creativity in Nigeria.”

“The Intellectual Property Institute (Nigeria) was established to promote and promote and provide Intellectual Property Research, Advocacy and Education in Nigeria”, he said.