Integrity, honour and reputation: Why Soludo must be stopped now!, by Sunny Igboanugo

“The purest treasure mortal times afford is a spotless reputation. That away, men are but gilded loam or painted clay!… My honour is my life. Both grow in one. Take honour from me and my life is done!”

That was Shakespeare in 1596. That was some 428 years ago today. I heard these eternal words, lying on that ubiquitous chair in our cramped one-room apartment at Number 14 Uzo Street, Ajegunle. I watched my elder brother perform that seminal delivery of Shakespeare’s King Richard 11. I was no more than 15 years. Today, as in many years, close to 50 years on, I still recount that enchanting episode in my mind’s-eye.

My brother was so consumed with the rendition as he recited lustfully that I became entrapped myself. The point that struck me most was when – pointing at me, he declared and emphasised those two words – spotless reputation. The way he looked at me as he spoke them, I couldn’t fathom if it was an admonition to me personally or he was just enjoying himself with his obvious reminiscences of his secondary school classroom days.

However, that incident not only struck a note, the impression they left in me has remained deep and enduring. As soon as he left the room, I had picked up the book and read as well. I don’t know – may be a thousand times over and over since then. Yet, each time the impact remains the same as if I was reading it for the first time.

By the way, have you seen anyone talking about Shakespeare in terms of material acquisition – by the number of houses he owned or the number of children he had or the political positions he held? No! We know Shakespeare by the impact on the society through those eternal words that defined his works, either in The Merchant of Venice, Macbeth, Julius Caesar and other numerous outings.

The question I ask today as I’ve asked countless times including to myself is, why is this message lost on mortal man? Why has mortal man preoccupied himself with what the bible itself described as chasing after the wind? I ask it more for African leaders, much more particularly, to my compatriots in Nigeria? Why is reputation such an alien concept to you?

In that Shakespeare play, in the court of King Richard, two English noblemen were ready to go to a duel in a contest one of them was sure to die to defend their honour. I give another example, this time a real case.

Look at the story of Albert Nobel – yes – the selfsame Nobel – the man in whose name the Nobel Prize is instituted. Have you read his story? Here! In 1888, Ludvig Nobel, brother of Alfred died. But a French newspaper mistook it for Alfred and went to town with an publication saying: Le marchand de la mort est mort (“The merchant of death is dead”). It wrote: “Dr. Alfred Nobel, who became rich by finding ways to kill more people faster than ever before, died yesterday.”

Now, Alfred Nobel, had invented ballistite, the main component part used in making dynamite, which in turn was used in making explosives that were used in wars. So, by this invention, the damage that could be inflicted through the use of other weapons, was escalated. If other crude weapons killed in scores, explosives killed in hundreds and thousands. You see the connection and the reason the French newspaper called him – The Merchant of Death?

However, it was a mistake. It was not Alfred – The Merchant of Death that died. It was actually his brother. But it gave Alfred the opportunity to see himself in the mirror. He must have asked himself – is this what the world say about me when I die? Is this the reputation I would leave behind? – see?

He took steps. Henceforth, my invention would be devoted to the pursuit of peace, he declared. So, rather than profiteering from an invention that fueled the war machine and created massive deaths, he was said to have dedicated the rest of his life in the pursuit of peace, by structuring the philosophy and set of values that ushered his actions towards good, not evil.

At his death, he willed all his wealth from the invention to that legacy. That is the history of the Nobel Prize you hear today. As it is being said, it took an obituary mistakenly announcing his death for him to realise the impact he had made and the opportunity he had missed. I hear Donald Trump is desperately angling to win the Nobel Prize for Peace – arguably the most precious of all the prices that have now stretched to other areas like, literature, sciences and all.

So, the question is, why is this critical aspect of understanding of life lost here in our clime? Why are our leaders not concerned about their reputation here and hereafter? It doesn’t have to take a Shakespeare, Socrates or Albert Einstein to explain that this deficit is at the root of our societal ills. The monumental failure including the ugliness you see today in our polity take their root from this deficit.

Look at Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State! See the mess he is making of himself and the state that was handed over to him. Who would have thought that Anambra would take such a disgraceful descent under his care? But look how deeply the state has sunk in the last three-plus years. The plunge is so swift and destructive that the effect has hit the people like thunderbolt.

From the number one in Education, where Peter Obi took it when he left power in 2014 to the 34th position today. Even Willy Obiano, under whom the descent actually started, despite his own manifest disastrous outing, was able to somehow maintain the record till he handed over in 2022. Today, Anambra is being ranked as the 32nd out of the 36 states in the country.

Today, Anambra despite being declared by the police as the safest state in Nigeria under the same Obi, has become one of the major killing fields that dot Nigeria in recent times under the same Soludo. It is home to some of the most sordid and outlandish tales that disfigure the face of democracy in Nigeria. It is not only that the state has witnessed the level of poverty they never envisaged existed due to bad policies and absence of critical infrastructures, the people now daily and constantly face the most excruciating sufferings in the hands of state actors. What a tragedy!

Yet, the governor himself, whenever he engages in his public tantrums and jesting – what has become one of the most visible features of his governance – does not fail to recognise that Anambra is home to great Nigerians like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mbazuluike Amaechi, Kenneth Dike, Chimamanda Adichie.

Now, ask him, did any of these people achieve these feats by engaging in the nature of activities or showcasing the kind of character the world is now seeing in the leadership of the state today? Each day now, Anambra is in the news for bad reasons. Did Zik, Ojukwu, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Peter Obi, et al, who even from their graves had after having their individual stints in leadership positions, continuously perched their names permanently on the lips of Nigerians today, as well as etched their faces permanently in their hearts, get there via acquiescence to the forces of evil, such that have seized Nigeria as a country today or did they stand up and take sides with their people?

That, Soludo has posted the worst performance in the history of Anambra State today – all things put together, including the amount of revenue accruable to him and how he has used it, compared to his predecessors, is hardly debatable.

What is ironic and even more pertinent is his apparent scant regard for reputation. That Shakespeare described it as the purest treasure mortal man could achieve appears to have taken the back seat. This is evident in his obvious decision to sell Anambra people – nay Ndigbo – monkeys for the price of baboons. His current trashing around in a frenzy to be seen doing something after frittering away his opportunities to better the lives of the people is understandable. It can only be interpreted by one word – desperation – desperation to return and finish what he started.

That’s the most dangerous part. Even an imbecile could interpret that Soludo’s second term, should Anambra be further punished with such a possibility would not only breed monumental disaster and calamity – it will be fatal. What to do? Stop him! Now! Before it’s too late!

My name is Sunny Igboanugo, I’m The Tiny Voice!