The Nigeria Air Force will soon receive six out of 12 A-29 Super Tucanos sold to Nigeria by the United States of America in 2017.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known while addressing journalists after defending the budget of the Force before the Season.

Abubakar said six out of the 12 Super Tucanos sold to Nigeria in 2017 by the United States will soon be delivered for combat actions and air assaults against criminal elements in the country.

He said trained air fighters from the Nigeria Air Force are already in the United States receiving additional training on usage and deadly applications of the fighter jets when eventually added to the fleet of combat aircrafts.

Aside the Tucano aircrafts, the Air Chief added that the NAF was expecting delivery of 19 additional aircrafts in the fight against insecurity in the North East.

He said the Air Force had carried out operation for over 60,000 hours with half of those in the North East to fight insurgency.

Abubakar said: “We are expecting three J-17 fighters from Pakistan, 12 Super Tucano from United States, one M-171, etc.

“Out of the 12 A-29 Super Tucanos from US, six are almost here as those to handle them have been sent on training for that purpose.

“A total of 200 personnel are receiving trainings in nine different countries of the world on handling of combat aircrafts.”

These pilots, he added, would soon join their colleagues in the fight against insecurity and in particular insurgency in the North East, where they are battling the Boko Haram insurgency.

During the budget defence, a member of the committee, Senator Sani Musa stated that the Federal Government must rededicate resources and deploy technology to fight insurgency, complaining that N1 billion was meagre for serious training, research and development.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, said the panel would be willing to visit the North East for on-the-spot assessment of the region.

Na’Allah commended the NAF for efforts to rid the North East of insurgency.

He said: “The committee is willing and ready for two on-the-spot visits to the theatre (of terrorism), maybe Maiduguri and elsewhere, so that we can register formally our appreciation to the efforts of the Air Force to the challenges of insecurity.

“By this, we will be able to demonstrate that there are different ways to give our lives as far as protecting the territorial integrity of the country is concerned.

“There is no greater service one can render to one’s country than sacrificing one’s life to the peace and order, as well as protection of the territorial integrity of the country.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force.”