Insurgency: Troops neutralise bandits in Kaduna State

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised several bandits during clearance operations in bandit enclaves around Idasu, Fatika and Makera forests in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the development was disclosed in an operational feedback to the state government.

“According to the report, many bandits have been confirmed neutralised so far, while others still fled with gunshot injuries to the Hayin Siddi area around the interstate boundaries.

He said the state government noted the report with satisfaction, and had commended the troops heartily for the success, while urging them on to further breakthroughs.

“The government appeals to citizens in these general areas to report suspicious individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries to the security operations room, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Offensives in the general area are in progress, and citizens will be updated on further developments, “Aruwan said