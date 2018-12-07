Insurgency: Saudi donates over 140,000 bags of food items to victims

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, has donated 140,468 bags of food items to internally displaced persons in Borno and Yobe states.

The National Emergency Management Agency made this known in a statement signed by its Head of Media and Public Relations, Malam Sani Datti, on Thursday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

It said the Director-General of the Agency, Mustapha Maihaja, made the disclosure at the launch of the distribution exercise in Teacher Village Displaced Persons’ Camp in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Maihaja explained that 125, 317 baskets of food items would be distributed by the agency to 33,343 Households in designated camps and communities in Borno for the next four months.

He commended the efforts of the Minister of Defence Rtd. Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan Ali, who facilitated the food assistance to the North East.

He said 62,686 cartons of food items containing 4 kg semovita, 2 litres of vegetables oil, 29 sachets of tomatoes, 1kg salt and 2 sachets of seasoning would be distributed directly to victims by NEMA and other critical stakeholders.

The agency said it would also be distributing a total of 125,372 bags of 25kg rice; and many bags of beans.

According to him, each household of six persons will get a food basket of 59.8 kg for a period of one month.

It said: “While in Yobe, a total of 15,096 bags of 25kg of rice and beans with 7, 548 packs of food items are to be distributed to 3,774 households who have been identified.’’

According to NEMA, The leader of the team, Assistant Director of Emergency Aid in the centre, Nasser Alsubaie, said the donation would benefit more than 840,000 IDPs in the North East.

It will be recalled that Saudi Arabia had earlier this year, pledged to donate the sum of 10 million dollars for capacity building to NEMA.

It also promised to donate relief materials to the Federal Government to help address the food crisis and resultant malnutrition caused by the insurgency.