Nigerian Army has recognised five soldiers with awards and special promotion for their gallantry in the fight against insurgency in the north eastern part of the country.

The awards were given at the 2019 Nigerian Army West African Social Activities on Monday in Gwoza, Borno State.

News Agency Nigeria reports that two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were also recognised for their gallantry and bravery in the fight against insurgence.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said that WASA was an age long tradition of Nigerian army that brings all officers and soldiers together to mark the end of the year and usher in a new year.

Buratai said that the event was also an opportunity to reward the gallantry of personnel in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

He said that the choice of Gwoza for the 2019 edition was an indication that the troops had recorded success in the war against Boko Haram insurgency in the north east.

He commended the personnel for the successes so far recorded in all other operations across the country and assured them of improved welfare in the year 2020.

Buratai also commended the field commanders and principal officers for the support and implementation of all the strategic directives.

According to him, if you pass directive from the headquarters to the field commanders and they fail to execute it, that directive becomes useless.

“Your operational and tactical capabilities have contributed to the successes recorded so far,” he said.

He commanded President Muhammadu Buhari for his guidance, support and motivation for the army to have the wherewithal to win all wars as well as the national assembly for their support.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno said that activities like WASA could serve as a tool to encourage the troops and boost their mental capacity.

Zulum said that the celebration of the annual event by Nigerian army had over the years confirmed its commitment to appreciate and promote diverse cultural diversity in the army.

While commending the successes recorded by the military in the war against insurgency in the state, he lauded the effort of the civilian JTF and hunters for their support for the army.

He however implored the military and other security agencies in the state to redouble their effort with a view to permanently end the scourge of insurgency.

The governor also called on the government and army authorities to ensure that the necessary logistics needed was provided for the troops to successfully prosecute the war.