Insurgency gang smashed, two nabbed, arms, ammunition recovered + Photos

The Anambra State Police Command said its operatives in a joint operation with sister security agencies smashed a deadly insurgency gang.

The spokesman of the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Ikenga, the joint security team while on patrol with the local vigilante in Awka-Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area, accosted the gang, which was on a yet-to-be unravelled mission while heavily armed.

Ikenga said: “The joint security team chased the hoodlums until the vehicle they were in ran into a ditch.

“After a shootout, two members of the gang were arrested while four AK-47 Rifles were recovered.

“Also recovered were one Toyota Highlander SUV with Reg. No. Lagos GGE 408 GZ.”

In a related development, another team of Police Officers also working with the local vigilante intercepted a Toyota Venza Car Reg. No. Lagos EKY 746 JB at Neni in Anaocha LGA. The driver of the car fled on sighting the joint team.

After a thorough search, 34 live cartridges were recovered from the vehicle.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who provided operational guidance to the Joint Team throughout both operations, has praised all personnel involved for their discipline and operational effectiveness.

Adeoye has also directed the Rapid Response Squad at Awkuzu to take over the investigation of both cases that appear related.

The Commissioner has vowed that Anambra State will be made too hot for any criminal gang to operate unless they are ready to meet their Waterloo.