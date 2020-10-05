The Borno Emirate Concerned Citizens Forum (BECCF), has urged Governor Babagana Zulum to call clerics for a three-day prayer to seek for divine intervention to end insurgency in the state.

The forum also urged Zulum to summon an enlarged security meeting with all stakeholders in the state to discuss the way forward.

The Chairman of forum, Alhaji Zanna Hassan-Boguma, made the call on Monday while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

“While urging for presidential intervention, we call on our son and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, to come home to assess the security challenges with a view to advice the president,” Hassan-Boguma said.

He reiterated the support of the forum to the government and people of Borno in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The chairman called on security agencies to intensify their operations in order to rid the state of terrorists and facilitate the ongoing relocation of displaced persons.

“The forum supports voluntary relocation of displaced citizens back to their ancestral homes and believers that, only establishment of civil authorities in northern Borno will restore normalcy. “

The forum condemned the recent attacks by the terrorists on the convoy of the state governor.

The forum also urged other leaders of the state, particularly elected representatives to actively partner with the governor to facilitate restoration of peace in the state.