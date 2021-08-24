Insurgency: CDS commends citizens’ support, allays fear on surrendered insurgents

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has commended the citizens of the north-eastern part of the country for their genuine support for the military in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the zone.

Irabor gave the commendation at the interactive session with retired senior military officers in the North East geo-politica zone on Tuesday in Yola.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CDS also allayed the fears by the public on the ongoing mass surrendering of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) former fighters to the military.

He, however, urged the people to continue to give more cooperation to the troops, adding that the solutions to the security challenges in the region lay in citizen’s commitment.

On the recent fear and apprehension occasioned by the mass surrendering of Boko Haram/ISWAP former members, Irabor reassured residents and Nigerians to trust the relevant agencies that had been tasked with responsibilities of planning the rehabilitation of repented insurgents.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will deal with the matter for the good of the region, as there will be no loose ends.

He urged the military veterans to take full advantage of the security parley in evaluating the various military operations.

He also said that the citizen’s patriotic and constructive assessment of the general security situation would add value to the ongoing military offensive clearance operations.

The CDS described the attack on Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) officers’ residential quarters, as more of criminal activities associated with the normal banditry action.

He noted that the military had already taken on the matter.

The Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Adm. Fredrick Ogu, explained that the one day security parley included the Chief of Defence Intelligence brief on the general security situation in the North East.

Ogu urged the veterans in the army to make useful contributions towards securing the North East zone and the country at large.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Maj.Gen. Ismaila Ali, commended the Defence Headquarters for the laudable initiative of tapping from the wealth of experience of the retired senior officers.

Ali, who was represented by the Commander 23 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen Aminu Garba, said the interface with the veterans was tailored to finding workable ideas in surmounting the contemporary security challenges.