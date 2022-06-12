Insurgency: Borno resettles 20 Boko Haram displaced-communities

The Borno State Government says it has successfully resettled 20 communities displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in their ancestral homes.

Governor Babagana Zulum said this in a goodwill message to mark the 2022 Democracy Day on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the fight against insurgency and the successes recorded in peace restoration process in the state.

Zulum said: “We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for his sincere and undivided commitment in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in Borno and the North-East region.

“The successes recorded are evident in our ongoing safe rebuilding of communities and safe resettlement of over 20 communities so far in Borno State, and I believe, in other parts of the North-East.”

The Governor hailed the gallantry and sacrifices of the military, security agencies and volunteers towards ensuring the return of peace, adding that the people of the state and the region deserved commendation for their support and resilience.

Zulum said the people had resisted the ravaging insurgents in the past 13 years, who were bent to cause havoc, destroy democratic institutions and replaced it with violent doctrines in the region.

He said: “From 2009 to date, which is about 13 years, thousands of our youthful fellow citizens, amongst them women and even old men, have devoted their lives to supporting Armed Forces of Nigeria in fighting Boko Haram and stopping the insurgents from undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty and our democracy.

“In these 13 years, countless number of these citizens as members of Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters and vigilante have made sacrifices including giving their lives on battle fronts, to protect fellow citizens and to preserve our nation’s sovereignty and democracy.

“These fallen volunteers alongside those currently in the front lines and all citizens of the North-East eminently qualify to be named amongst the heroes of Nigeria’s 23 years of uninterrupted democracy.

“We will forever be grateful to the volunteers for their sacrifices just as we should regularly remember them in our prayers as we seek end to the insurgency that is now on comparative decline.

“Survivors of our fallen volunteers have earned our help as a matter of obligation to them.”

Zulum reiterated commitment to support persons displaced by the insurgency to ensure their safe and dignified resettlement.

While applauding the military and volunteers for their sacrifices, Zulum pledged continued support to them, adding: “We must also keep them in our prayers for their victory means our continued existence.”