Insurgency: Borno Government, Nigerian Army reopen closed border road

Borno State Government and the Nigerian Army have reopened the Maiduguri – Dikwa – Gamboru/Ngala road for unrestricted movement.

Speaking at the ceremony in Maiduguri, the State capital Governor Babagana Zulum Friday, said that motorists could now ply the road from 8 a.m to 2p.m.

Zulum said, while motorists did not need security escort from Maiduguri to Dikwa, the Military with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters, would be escorting motorists for the remaining journey of about 60 kilometres from Dikwa to Gamboru/Ngala.

He urged motorists to observed all rules and regulations as laid down by the authorities while plying the road for their safety and easy movement.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, thanked Borno government for its sustained support to the military and other security agencies in the state.

“We encourage you not to relent. We assure you of our cooperation and support in every aspect to ensure that Borno and Northeast in general, remain peaceful,”Musa said.

Excited motorists and commuters, in their different responses, lauded the development which they said, would boost business activities in view of its commercial viability.

“From Maiduguri to Gamboru/Ngala is just two hours drive, but because of the insurgency, we used to spend about four days. We really suffered for years.

“Now that there is unrestricted movement, we can only say thank you God, thank you Gov. Zulum and the Nigerian Army,” Mallam Idris Habib, a businessman said.

The highlight of the ceremony is the presentation of 10 patrol vans to the Army, while hunters group and CJTF patrolling the road got four patrol vans each.

It would be recalled that there was restriction of movement on the 138 kilometre border road linking Nigeria to Cameroon and Chad Republic, due to insurgency.