Insurance Scheme: IGP begins distribution of N535.6m to 68 next of kins

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has flagged off the distribution of cheques to cover insurance benefits to next-of-kins of officers who paid the supreme price and those who have suffered permanent deformities in the course of discharging their lawful duties.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyi Adejobi.

The total sum of cheques presented to 68 families of deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty captured under the Group Life Assurance 2022/2023 Policy Year amounted to N535,618,788.44.

Adejobi said Egbetokun reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force under his watch firmly believes that human life is valuable and prioritises the well-being of officers and men of the Force.

He stressed that his leadership will promptly fulfill the obligation of providing insurance and other benefits to all police personnel who have sacrificed immensely for our beloved country by providing comprehensive welfare support aimed at creating an environment where every officer feels valued, protected and motivated to give their best in service to our nation.

Similarly, the IGP received the sum of N70 million from Anchor Insurance Company Limited as a contribution for the rebuilding of the Kano State Command Headquarters, which suffered extensive damage due to a devastating fire incident on January 14, 2023.

Egbetokun noted that the significant financial support will aid in restoring the command’s infrastructure, bolstering its operational capabilities and ensuring efficient and effective policing services to the residents of Kano State.

The Inspector-General of Police while recognising the incredible resilience and unwavering commitment of the men and women who have served, and those who continue to serve on the front lines, extended his deepest gratitude to the gallant officers of the Nigeria Police Force for their commendable dedication, sacrifice and unalloyed allegiance to upholding the values of justice and security.

He reiterated that their loss and injuries leave a void that can never be filled, but their legacies will forever live on in the hearts of those they touched.