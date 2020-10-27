The Nigerian Ports Authority on Tuesday disclosed that insurance companies were taking inventory of the damage caused by the fire ignited by hoodlums on its headquarters building in Lagos.

Adams Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Recall that hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters on October 21 set part of the annex building of the NPA headquarters and some cars on fire.

Jatto said: “What we are doing now is to try and see how we can take stock with the insurance people.

“Possibly by the end of the week, we will know the level of damage done and we can now make it known to the public.”

He said the building had been cordoned off by armed personnel and the headquarters staff asked to stay off work until the insurance companies were done with their work.

“We have to allow the insurance companies to do their work so that we do not tamper with what is on ground and for them to have a proper inventory,” Jatto said.

NAN.