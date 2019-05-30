The National Youth Service Corps has accused Nigerian tertiary institutions taking part in the scheme of presenting overaged candidates and also accommodating students from schools that were hitherto not qualified for it.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, levelled the allegations in Abuja at a pre-mobilisation workshop for the 2019 Batch B.

Ibrahim said owing to this, the scheme has decided to henceforth include the date of birth of corps members on the Certificate of National Service and Exclusion Letter.

He said: “The increase in number of corps producing institutions and the attendant rise in corps members population poses a great challenge which we must address.

“It has been observed that the Students’ Affairs Officers do not commence early upload of their master lists despite the long period the NYSC portal is opened for this purpose.

“Many wait till a few days to the close of the portal before rushing to meet up with the deadline, thereby making a lot of mistakes in the process.

“We have observed that some corps producing institutions present over-aged graduates for mobilisation.

“Such graduates falsify their ages in order to avoid appearing on the exemption list.

“Such act will not be condoned and the scheme will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any institution involved.

“As a further step toward curtailing age falsification, we have decided to include date of birth on the Certificate of National Service and Exclusion Letter.

“This is just as in the case of the WAEC certificate and the NYSC Exemption Certificate.

“We also plan to carry out advocacy to encourage other examination bodies to adopt the same approach.”

On accredited institutions helping unaccredited ones to mobilise unqualified graduates for service, Ibrahim said: “We have also observed cases of suspected connivance whereby some accredited institutions help unaccredited ones to mobilise unqualified graduates.

“While the scheme will continue to sanction erring institutions, we are working on introducing a platform on the NYSC portal where the corps producing institution will be required to upload the list of their matriculated students every year.

“This will be used to eliminate the registration of persons whose names are presented for mobilisation but who are not found on the matriculation list.”