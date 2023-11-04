Institute restates commitment to make Africans positive change agents

The African school of diplomacy said it is committed to making men and women in Africa positive change and transformation agents by equipping them with excellent leadership and diplomacy skills.

The Vice Chairman/CEO of the institute, Dr. Tunji Ashaolu, made this known in Abuja.

Ashaolu made the disclosure during the closing ceremony of ASDIR Executive Masters Programme in Leadership, Diplomacy and Team Development.

According to him, the institute has a mission to equip future leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to drive positive change not only in Nigeria and Africa but in other parts of the world as well.

He said: “Today marks not only the end of an enriching educational journey but also signifies the tremendous achievements and growth exhibited by the participants throughout the programme.

“In the course of the programme, participants were exposed to an immersive learning experience designed to cultivate their leadership potential, enhance diplomatic abilities, and foster effective team dynamics.

“The comprehensive curriculum covered a range of topics, including strategic leadership, conflict resolution, international diplomacy, negotiation skills, and intercultural communication.

“It gives us great pride to witness the growth and development displayed by each participant throughout the programme.

“The knowledge, skills, and networks acquired during their time at ASDIR will undoubtedly serve as invaluable assets as they embark on their respective careers in leadership and diplomacy.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the faculty members, guest lecturers, and staff who have dedicated their time and expertise in making this programme a resounding success.”

Ashaolu expressed gratitude to the institute’s partners and sponsors for their support.

In his remarks, Prof. Jonathan Aremu, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the institute, noted that it is important to train people in international relations.

A consultant of the ECOWAS Common Investment Market, Aremu said: “Nigeria is a member of ECOWAS and the African Union.

“So, men and women need to be trained on what to do when it comes to diplomatic activities because there is a lot of discussion to be carried out for the good of our country.

“We need to teach them how to trade, especially with the recent developments regarding the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, among others.”

Eucharia Ejimadu, one of the participants, thanked the