The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors has said that John Otema, who was sentenced to 50 years imprisonment for raping a 19-year old student of the University of Lagos, was never its member.

The President of the Institute, Mohammed Tor, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tor said: “We can say without any fear of equivocation that convict is not a Quantity Surveyor.

“The institute has no record of Otema as a member and neither is he a trained or certified by the institute to practice the profession of Quantity Surveying in Nigeria.

“The institute will not harbour or spare any of its members that commit crime. The NIQS is a responsible body run by a strict code of ethics.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 34-year old Otema was sentenced by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, headed by Justice Abiola Soladoye.

Otema was tried and found guilty on two-count of rape and assault occasioning harm in respect of the rape of the 19-year old student.