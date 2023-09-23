Institute confers fellowship Award on Sports Ministry’s Spokesman 

The Institute of Corporate Administration has approved the conferment of fellowship award on the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Sports Development, Mohammed Manga.

Njoku, Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry made this known in a statement in Abuja.

“In recognition of his dedication and commitment to public service and service delivery in the country, the council approved the conferment of fellowship award on Manga.

“The approval for the conferment of the award on him by the council follows a series of evaluations of his stellar performance, hard work, upwardly mobile and visionary approach to administrative matters.

“Other matters also are strict adherence to professionalism in the discharge of his assigned duties followed with positive results as well as public spiritedness,” she said.

Njoku said that the offer qualified Manga as a senior member of the institute and he can thus append ‘FCAI’ after his name.

She said that the award is conferred on individuals who occupy supervisory, managerial or leadership positions in the public or private sector.

Njoku said that other areas are academia or armed forces and for those who have exceptionally distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavour.

She said the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar of the ministry urged Manga to see the award as a call to higher responsibility.

“Let me first of all congratulate you on the award. It is an award well deserved, but remember, awards are meant to spur people to do more.

” I therefore challenge you to redouble your efforts. Keep on the good work and ensure you impact this spirit to those working under you.

“Be focused, resolute, humble, and always uphold professionalism in the conduct of government business,” he said.

Njoku said that Manga was honoured with the spokespersons’ award for year 2022 by IMR’s Image Merchants Promotion Limited after he emerged top best in the Resident Information Officers’ (RIO) category.

According to her, he is the first to win the Spokespersons Communication Award (SCA) out of the 145 entries screened by the panel of judges.