Captain Tony Onoharigho, President, Nigerian Institute of Shipping, on Friday applauded the reappointment of Hadiza Bala-Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onoharigho, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, urged Bala-Usman to continue her good performance at NPA.

NAN reports that President Buhari on January 21 approved the re-appointment of Bala-Usman as Managing Director of NPA for another five-year tenure.

Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja, revealed that Buhari also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye the from South West as Chairman.

Other members of the Board are: Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South East), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South South), Ghazali Mijinyawa (North East), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North West), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North Central).

Onoharigho said: “Bala-Usman’s reappointment as the MD of NPA is a good one.

“She has a plan, which I believe she should continue with.

“She has tried in her own capacity as a non-maritime person, introduced so many things like the electronic call-up system.

“If it is implemented it is a good one because it will help decongest Apapa road.”

The NIS president also called on Bala-Usman to push the government to work on the TinCan road leading to Mile 2 to further reduce the congestion on the road.

NAN.