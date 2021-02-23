Controversial Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut, has once again been yanked off Instagram.

This will be the third time he will be yanked off the social media platform.

The entertainer has been having a hard time with Instagram since December 2020 and it appears his struggles are far from being over.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Ednut was suspended in the past over violations of the platform’s rules.

According to reports, Ednut’s account had been reported since 2018 before the platform finally took up the complaints raised against him.

Meanwhile, the loss of Ednut’s account led to some of his celebrity friends, fans and old followers throwing their support behind him when he opened another account.

However, that was also short-lived as the account vanished off the platform after Ednut managed to garner a million followers.

He eventually fought to retrieve the account, but with all his previous content lost.

After weeks of enjoying normalcy, his page has once again been yanked off the platform.

With the latest suspension, the celebrity blogger may be forced to take a long break or pitch his tent on a different social media platform.