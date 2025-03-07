Inspenonline summit to unearth attainment of good retirement amid economic headwinds

Finding solutions to attainment of good retirement amid current economic headwinds will be the focus in the forthcoming 2025 Inspenonline Retirement Summit.

The event, with the theme: “Attaining Good Retirement Amid Economic Headwinds,” is the second edition in the series.

It will hold on May 7, 2025 at the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association House, Plot A2, Hakeem Balogun Street, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State from 9am.

The Promoter of the summit, who is also Publisher of Inspenonline, Chuks Udo Okonta, said it was informed by findings which showed that about 90 percent of retirees enter post- retirement life without knowing what awaits them due to inappropriate preparation.

According to Okonta, the summit is expected to open the space for post retirement programmes and trainings, which are presently non-existing in the country, adding that it will also spotlights how the public can leverage opportunities in the insurance; pension and other sectors to plan for a comfortable life in retirement.

“The summit is expected to assist in identifying challenges that have debarred people from enjoying good life in retirement and underpin the roles to be played by the government, insurance and pension regulators, insurance and pension practitioners, citizens and other stakeholders,” he said.

Okonta, the anchor of: “Pensioners Council Podcast,: submitted that dignitaries lined up for the summit are: Former Commissioner for Insurance/Director FBS Reinsurance Limited, Fola Daniel, who is the Chairman of the event; Commissioner for Insurance, Segun Omosehin; and Director General, National Pension Commission, Omolola Olowolaran; and Distinguished Guests of Honour.

The Special Guests, according him, are: President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Yetunde Ilori; Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association, Kunle Ahmed; Chief Executive Officer, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, Agudah Oguche; and President, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Prince Babatunde Oguntade.

He said the Father of the Day is the Chairman, STI Leasing Limited, Tom Ogboi, and Mother of the Day and Managing Consultant Motodols Consults, is Folashade Onanuga

The Keynote Speaker is the Founder, Mutual Specialists, Adetola Adegbayi.

Paper Discussants are the Managing Director, Rex Insurance Limited, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu; Managing Director, Lasaco Assurance Plc, Razzaq Abiodun; Managing Director, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Akinjide Orimolade; Executive Secretary, Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Akinyemi; Executive Director, Sales and Investment, Leadway Pensure, Oluwafemi Adebayo; National Chairman, Forum of Pension Desk Officers of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs, Nze Peter Nze; Director General Ondo State Pension Commission, Babatunde Owate; Managing Director of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Stephen Alangbi; Chairperson Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Chapter, Comrade Funmi Sessi; Director General Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Adewale Oyerinde; and National President Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria, Olatubosun Mayowa.

Okonta noted that participants to the event cut across all sectors, adding that they are drawn from labour movements, retirees groups, students, youth groups, insurance, pension, employers of labour, banking, farmers, and informal sector workers amongst others.

He said the entrenchment of a structured and work age retirement system would engender economic growth and stem vices such as corruption and unethical practices.

He called on the public to take advantage of the event, which is free, to acquire necessary knowledge that would help them in planning for a comfortable life in retirement

Post Views: 23