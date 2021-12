Gunmen on Monday attacked the Abia State Police Command Headquarters off Bende Road in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

According to available information, an Inspector of Police was shot dead during the attack at about 1am on the facility.

The Inspector was said to be one of those on guard duty in front of the police headquarters.

The deceased has been identified as Friday Adama of 17 Police Mobile Force, Akure, Ondo State on Operation Restore Peace special duty in the Command.