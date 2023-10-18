Inspector seen in video shooting at Lagos market arrested + Video, photo

The Lagos State Police Command said it has identified and arrested Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos Squadron of the Mobile Police, who was seen in a viral video wielding an AK47 rifle and shooting in Ladipo Market.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed this.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hundeyin said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against Kwanchi for his unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behaviour.

He said: “Members of the public are hereby assured that the Command will not tolerate any form of deviant behaviour from its officers and men, while those found culpable will be dealt with by laid down rules.”