Inspector of Police arrested, detained for killing civilian

A yet to be named Inspector of Police, attached to the Lagos State Police Command has been arrested and detained for shooting a civilian identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this, adding that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said the killer cop shot Buraimon at about 11:30pm.

He added: “The shooting incident involved men of Ajah Division, resulting in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah.

“The officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as full-scale investigation has commenced.

“The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family.”

Hundeyin said that while the Command commiserates with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, it it giving assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served.





