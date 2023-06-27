Inspector, identified as serial police killer, arrested while strangling colleague

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a serving Inspector, Moses Paul, who attempted to kill his colleague, Inspector Simnawa Paul, on duty in Kafanchan area of the state and cart away his rifle.

This was made known by the Command’s Spokesman, Muhammad Jalige, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Jalige also revealed that the Command also bursted a rail line vandalisation operation, impounded the conveyance truck and recovered exhibits.

He said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video on the social media space where it is alleged that a serial police killer, who is also a Police Officer has been arrested.

“However, in order to constrict the flow of misinformation, the command wishes to set the records straight.

“A distress situation on June 16, 2023, at about 1930 hours occurred at the Police Mobile Force base of 62 Squadron Kafanchan, Kaduna, where a certain Inspector Moses Paul attempted to kill his duty partner, Inspector Simnawa Paul.

“The incident which transpired while the two were on duty at the said base led Inspector Moses Paul to strangle, using a rope on the neck of his unsuspecting colleague.

“The victim was, however, rescued by two other Police Officers, whose attention were drawn by his cries.”