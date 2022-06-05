Inspector General of Police speaks as DIG Israel Ajao dies

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continually honour and celebrate its fallen heroes who have served the country diligently.

The IGP said this while announcing the passing into glory of retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Israel Ajao.

The DIG died in the early hours of Friday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajao, who hailed from Oluponna in Osun State, was the pioneer Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Unit, Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations and later Operations before his retirement in 2010 after a meritorious service to the nation.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday said of Ajao: “A man of great proportions, the late DIG during his period of service featured prominently in advancing the community policing agenda. Even after retirement, he still held many think-tank positions within the State apparatus including the board Chairman of the Neighborhood Safety Corps, Lagos State.

“An alumnus of the premier university in Nigeria, University of Ibadan, and the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), DIG Ajao will be greatly missed in the gathering of the nation’s eggheads.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, therefore commiserates with the late DIGs beloved family, relatives, and friends, wishing them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. He equally prays for the repose of his soul.”