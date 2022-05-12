Inspector General designates ACPs as NHRC Liaison Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate designation of all Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Departments as National Human Rights Commission Liaison Officers.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the I-G spoke during a courtesy visit by members of the Governing Council of the NHRC, led by its Chairperson, Dr. Salamatu Suleiman.

Baba said the designation of the ACPs across Zonal and State Commands as NHRC Liaison Officers was to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Laws.

He said the order was to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act during investigations, interrogations and gathering of evidence.

Baba said it was also to ensure the resuscitation of Human Rights Desks in Police Commands nationwide.

He urged the NHRC to instruct its officials in the various states to constantly work hand-in-hand with the Police Liaison Officers for seamless collaboration and laudable results.

The I-G pledged the commitment of his administration to achieve improved human rights driven policing in line with his policing agenda.

He expressed willingness to cement the already established collaboration with the NHRC to fast track reforms that would enhance public trust and confidence in the Nigeria Police.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the NHRC said the Nigeria Police is a key partner in the actualisation of NHRC mandates of promoting, protecting, and enforcing human rights.