Inspector, five others killed as gunmen attack police patrol van

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the killing of an Inspector of Police and five other persons in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, during a fatal attack on a police patrol team on Sunday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident via the command’s official platform.

Chinaka, a Superintendent of Police, stated that three civilians and an Inspector of Police, Shehu Oyibo, died during a gun duel that ensued between the unidentified gunmen and the patrol team, while two of the assailants were neutralised.

She identified the deceased civilians as Chika Godliveth, male; Onyenaturuchi Jonah, male (32), from Item, Abia State; and Eniobong Godsgift Clement, female (18), from Akwa Ibom State.

She said that the three persons were killed by bullets from the assailants.

The PPRO also stated that other members of the killer gang escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

Chinaka said: “Today, July 21, 2024, at about 1128hrs, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Aba, while on patrol along Ngwa Road/Mosque Junction, Aba, were attacked by armed men in an ash-colour Sienna vehicle.

“The armed men opened fire on the police personnel and they repelled the attack, preventing what could have been a deadlier outcome.”

She further said that the remains of the deceased persons had been deposited in the mortuary

She said that investigation into the incident had commenced toward arresting the fleeing hoodlums.

The PPRO assured the public of their safety, urging them to go about their lawful activities without fear.

Also Read:

She said that operatives of the command had been deployed to strategic locations in the state to ensure the protection of lives and property.

“Abians are also urged to report any suspicious movements or individuals with bullet injuries to the nearest police station,” she added.

Post Views: 0