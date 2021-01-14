The Nigerian Police Force has been plunged into double mourning following the death of a newly promoted Assistant-Inspector-General of Police, Omololu Bishi, and a Police Inspector, Frank Omorudion, who died in an examination hall at the Ikeja Police College.

Bishi was among the AIGs promoted by the Police Service Commission.

He died less than a month after his promotion.

While some alleged that he died of COVID-19 complications, others insisted he died of heart attack.

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the deceased was yet to be decorated with his new rank before his death

While police were mourning Bishi, the news of the death of Omorudion filtered into town.

He also died on Monday.

He was said to have collapsed in the examination hall at Ikeja Police College, where he was writing his confirmation examination with his colleagues.

He was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

The remains of the 39-year-old Inspector have been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Mortuary, Yaba.

Omorudion, who was from Edo State, was attached to Area H Ogudu Police Command, Lagos State before his death.

Speaking on the death of Inspector Omorudion, Adejobi stated: “The Inspector collapsed while writing his confirmation exam at the police college Ikeja on Monday.

“He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but later died.

“He hailed from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

“He was survived by wife and a child.

“He was diagnosed to have Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome according to the test carried out on him at LASUTH Ikeja.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, commiserates with his family and colleagues on his death while promising to render needed help to the family to get his benefits as and when due.”

Similarly, Bishi, before the announcement of his new rank, was the former Benue State Commissioner of Police and later was in charge of Armament.

While it was alleged that the deceased brother informed people that Bishi died from COVID-19 related complications, another source stated the late AIG, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, died during a brief sickness.

The source further stated that Bishi had a heart attack, which later resulted in his death.

He was buried on Tuesday at the Ebony Vault in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Adejobi stated: “The late AIG, in charge of Police Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Bishi’s body was today, January 12, 2021, laid to rest at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos, amidst tears as the AIG Zone 2, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, led senior officers in Lagos to represent the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and organised a befitting burial parade in honour of the late senior officer.

“The late officer, who hailed from Lagos Island, Lagos State, was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“He was survived by his wife and children. The IGP, as a practice, had directed a befitting burial for the late officer who was briefly sick and died on admission at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, on January 11, 2021.”

Iliyasu was accompanied to the burial arena by Odumosu, AIG Police Cooperative Aminu Saleh Pai, Area Commanders, Commanding Officers, Police Mobile Force in Lagos and senior officers from police formations within Lagos State.

The brief burial rite was witnessed by Bishi’s immediate family members, representatives of the Oba of Lagos, his course mates in Police Academy, friends and well-wishers.

Iliyasu, who expressed shock at the sudden death of Bishi, described the late AIG as humble, responsible and dedicated to duty.

He also sympathised with Bishi’s family, Oba of Lagos, chiefs and friends.

He prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.