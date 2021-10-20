Inspector caught voting at APC Congress, Police react

The Zone 1 Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Kano said its attention had been drawn to a trending picture on the social media of a Police Inspector voting at the Congress of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State.

The Inspector was seen in a viral photograph casting his vote alongside the State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas.

A statement by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Ambursa, said the Inspector had been identified as Bashir Mohammed of the Special Protection Unit, Base 1, Kano.

He is attached to the Government House, Kano, from where he was deployed to work with Abbas as a security aide.

Ambursa said: “In view of this seemingly unprofessional conduct of the inspector, the AIG (Assistant Inspector General of Police) has referred the matter to the Zonal X-Squad for investigation.

“If the inspector is found to have committed the offence, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against him.”