Inspector calls in sick, allegedly goes to work with drug lords for N20,000

The Ogun State Police Command has started quizzing Inspector Adetunji Abiodun, who allegedly had been working with suspected drug dealers, instead of arresting them as part of his police duty.

The Inspector, with AP NO: 353986, was arrested by police authorities at about 9:36am on July 19, 2023.

Police authorities are outraged that Abiodun not only worked with suspected criminals to undermine his job description, but also fooled his superior officers by pretending to be sick so that he could go to work for the drug lords for just a paltry sum of N20,000.

A police source said the Inspector, a driver with the Force, called in sick and then left the station on July 18, 2023 at about 2:39pm, purportedly to go and seek medical attention.

According to the source, nobody was sure for how long Abiodun had been working with these drug lords.

Still, he was arrested the following day at about 6:30am by Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

A source said: “In fact, he was arrested by NDLEA operatives at about 0630hrs in his house at Rounder area Abeokuta, with a large quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

“At the NDLEA State Command office, he confessed that he helped some drug dealers transport the exhibits via Igboora in Oyo State to Ogun State for N20,000 only.

“The case is under investigation at NDLEA State Headquarters in Abeokuta.”