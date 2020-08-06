A journalist, Folake Sokoya, has accused an Inspector attached to the Ipakado Police Station, Ikorodu, Lagos State of extorting money from her son on the pretext that he is an Internet fraudster, popularly known as Yahoo Boy.

The journalist has, therefore, called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to checkmate the illegal activities of the Police Inspector, simply identified as Ija Koko.

According to Sokoya, the policeman, under the guise of enforcing 10pm curfew, labelled her son a yahoo boy and threatened to shoot him, but later demanded that N10,000 be transferred to a designated First Bank account before the boy will be released.

She also said she tried to draw the attention of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mohammed Ari, when the incident occurred on June 27, 2020, but her efforts were futile.

The journalist told The Eagle Online that the Inspector Ija Koko extorted N10,000 from her son and another N10, 000 from her.

She explained that the incident happened after the car, which her son took out, developed fault.

She said: “I didn’t know that the Lexus Jeep’s tyre had a problem.

“My sons and their friend were in the car.

“But it was my eldest son that was driving.

“When the tyre developed fault, they should have called me, but because I was sick, they tried to fix it themselves.

“If they had called me, I would have mobilised someone to go and assist them.

“Immediately they got to Ipakado Police Station area, the policemen were already on the road.

“They tagged them Yahoo boys and tried to force one of the boys to surrender his phone, so they could browse through it.

“My son called me, I told him to tell them his mother was a journalist and that they should check my car’s documents.

“Although I was sick, I got up and started looking for who would take me to the place.

“I kept calling and I overhead a policeman screaming at them: ‘I will shoot your leg now.’

“I was scared for my sons and their friends’ safety so I urged them to surrender their phones.”

By the time she got there, Ija Koko had allegedly compelled her son to transfer the sum of N10,000 to account number: 0221619525, First Bank, with the name: Ajeigbe-Uwaifo Esther Chioma.

After Sokoya got to the station, she was forced to part with N10,000 for the bail of the boys.

She said: “The policeman is someone I had been investigating since December for corruption.

“He is notorious in Ikorodu.

“If cyclists close for the day and park their motorcycles in their compound, Ija Koko would enter the compound with some policemen, fiddle with the engines and the motorcycles would start working, they’ll take the motorcycles away.

“That’s not policing.

“That’s stealing.”