Inside the Spotify Pop-up that proved African sound’s global power lies in lineage

The world knows African music is having a global moment, but to genuinely grasp its explosive power, one must look closely at its roots. This vital connection between deep-seated heritage and the sounds of tomorrow proved the defining story of the inaugural week at the Greasy Tunes Café, Spotify’s thrilling experiential pop-up in Lekki, Lagos.

The week anchored itself entirely on this premise: the legacy and evolution of African Sound, demonstrating how the continent’s sound shapers are intentionally weaving history into the contemporary fabric of global music. What unfolded was a masterclass in cultural cohesion, uniting ancestral spiritualism with digital-age production to showcase the music’s foundation and spectacular future.

The experience kicked off with an electrifying launch party. Group Therapy set the stage with a vital, pulsing sound, with South African DJ, Thakzin, taking control, delivering a global pulse with his Amapiano fusion. This opening night proved the café to be more than a novelty; it is a living, breathing hub for the African sounds defining a generation.

The focus then shifted sharply towards the intellectual journey powering the music, with crucial fireside chats examining African music’s’ essential makeup.

The panel “The Evolving Sounds of African Music”, moderated by Spotify Senior Editor Benewah Boateng, offered sharp insights into the dynamics of sound evolution. Producers and artists, including Nigeria’s Andre Vibes and Braye, alongside Brazilian artist Melly, collectively stressed that the core of music lies in its lineage. Andre Vibes further specified that percussion acts as the universal link that ultimately gives a track its Afrobeats identity.

Driving deeper into the music’s foundation, a pivotal, ceremonial moment arrived with a performance from the Eyo masquerade, visually and historically linking the contemporary Lagos pulse to its ancestral rhythm. This immediately set the stage for the powerful “Cultural Symbolisms & African Music” chat. Here, Nigeria’s DJ and record producer Spinall and rapper Vector, moderated by media executive Jide Taiwo, reinforced the fundamental truth: the sound is inseparable from the culture that birthed it.

This essential cultural conversation championed the exhibition of heritage, from the masquerade to global stages, stressing that preserving culture requires continuously telling its stories accurately and intentionally.

“For African music, many stories have never been told, and a lot of information has been misconstrued. It is important that people know the origin and the culture behind these things. I think Spotify is doing something great in fostering that unlearning. It is quite impactful,” said Spinall.

This powerful dialogue led perfectly into the evening’s event: RADAR Presents: FOLA – Catharsis Live. The artist, whose work is rooted in the urban Lagos experience, delivered a raw, unvarnished set. FOLA’s performance, brimming with the soulful complexity of his latest album, framed the music not just as party material, but as a form of communal emotional release powered by indigenous storytelling.

The week’s ultimate conclusion arrived with the masterful fusion of heritage and modernity presented by Adekunle Gold. In the event’s defining moment, the Afropop icon discussed his celebrated project, Fuji, articulating the entire thesis: his work is not nostalgia, but a conscious effort to carry the original roots of Nigerian music into the future.

The definitive statement came during his subsequent live performance, which showcased a mesmerising blend of traditional Fuji drumming and sleek, global soundscapes. The moment reached another level when Adekunle Gold stirred widespread emotion by inviting legend Yinka Ayefele on stage. Their performance of Ayefele’s evergreen hit, “Many People”, was truly electrifying, instantly evoking deep nostalgia among all fans present and viewing online. The sheer power of this masterful reinvention left the audience awestruck.