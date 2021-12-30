Insecurity: Zamfara State Police Command arrests notorious bandit; rescues ten victims

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a notorious suspected bandit, Sani Mati, aka Mai-Yanmata, who specializes in kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and other crimes, in Shinkafi, Zurmi and B/Magaji Local government areas of the North western State.

The Command also said it has alongside rescued 10 kidnapped victims, including a one-year old baby, at Gada village of Bungudu Local council area.

Addressing the press Wednesday, in Gusau, the State’s capital, the State’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Ayuba N Elkanah, while parading the suspect, disclosed that the suspected criminal with other syndicates have been terrorizing different communities under Shinkafi, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji LGAs and their environs.

The CP specified that nine kidnapped victims who were abducted by suspected armed bandits at Gada village in Bungudu LGA were rescued earlier yesterday.

“On the 28th December, 2021 at about 0500hrs, Police Tactical operatives deployed along Zurmi axis while on confidence building patrol acted on intelligence information that led to the arrest a notorious bandit, named Sani Mati a.k.a Mai-Yanmata ‘M’ a 20 year old who held from Mayasa village in Zurmi LGA.

“The suspected bandit who was arrested while trying to block the road and kidnap innocent commuters at a village called Koliya, who earlier belongs to Turji’s camp but now operating under a notorious bandits’ kingpin Kachalla Sani Black who operates at Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji axis respectively.

“He was arrested with his operational AK-47 rifle, double magazines with 3 rounds of live ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle. He is currently undergoing discreet investigation aimed at arresting his partners in crime, before being charged to Court for prosecution”, Elkanah narrated.

The CP added: “Today at about 0335hrs, armed bandits in large number invaded Gada village in Bungudu LGA where they attacked the house of the District head of Gada Alhaji Umaru and killed him along with four (4) other villagers and kidnapped some community members.

“Police Tactical operatives in collaboration with Military and vigilante responded promptly and engaged the assailants to a serious gun battle. The joint tactical teams were able to disperse the hoodlums, rescued Ten (10) kidnapped victims including a one year old baby”.

Items recovered from Mai-Yanmata according to Elkanah included: One AK-47 rifle,

Double Magazines with 3 rounds of Live Ammunition and one operational Boxer motorcycle.

In the meantime, CP Elkanah said normalcy has been restored in the affected area and its environs.