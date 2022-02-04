Insecurity: Zamfara State pays N7 million to departed police officers’s families

The Zamfara State Government has donated the sum of N7million to families of the personnel of the Nigerian Police who were killed in an ambush by bandits.

Presenting the money to the families, the State’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Ayuba Elkana, disclosed the donation was to assist the families.

Those who lost their lives are Insp Donal Marcus, Insp Solomon Ampere, Insp Steven Higher and Insp Nura Ibrahim.

Others are Sgt. Abdu Garba, Sgt. Zubairu Saidu and Sgt. Musa Lawal.

He commended Gov. Bello Matawalle and the Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) Alkali Baba for their commitment to the welfare of the officers and men of the police.

Recall that the seven policemen were ambushed and killed by suspected bandits on the Tofa – Magami road on November 8, 2021. NAN