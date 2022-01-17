Insecurity: Zamfara State unveils resumption date for schools ‘Green’, ‘Yellow’

The Zamfara State Government has announced Monday, January 17, as the the reopening date for some primary and secondary schools in the State.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Director, Quality Assurance, in the Ministry of Education, Malam Shehu Ibrahim

The statement directed public and private schools that were categorised as “green’’ and “yellow’’ by the ministry to resume for normal academic activities.

“However, schools that were in the “red“category remain closed until when the security situation improves, “Ibrahim said.

The schools are resuming in the aftermath of the total shutdown of all schools on September 1, 2021 when suspected bandits abducted 80 students and three teachers from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Five of the students later escaped a few days after their abduction while the rest 75 students and their teachers were eventually rescued later.

The suspected bandits had earlier abducted 279 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Marafa LGA.

All the girls were, however, released by the bandits on March 2, 2021 after several negotiations by the government.

“Officials from Ministry of Education and and Zonal Directors will go round to see the level of compliance,” Ibrahim said.

NAN